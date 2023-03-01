ISB Wins Overall Championship in Bahrain Athletic Meet

20.9 C
Manama: The Indian School Bahrain(ISB) has bagged the Overall Championship in the  Athletic Meet organized by Bahrain School and Collegiate Athletic Association by winning 16 medals.  The Indian School  athletic team emerged victorious  in the  meet organized by the  Association on 24 and 25 February 2023 at the National Stadium. The ISB performed remarkably well in the intermediate level bagging a total of 16  medals and winning the overall championship in the Intermediate Category. ISB Hon. Chairman Prince S Natarajan, Hon.Secretary Saji Antony, EC Member-Sports Rajesh MN  and Principal VR Palaniswamy highly praised the students, Head of the Department Saikat Sarkar, Athletic M.O  Benny and all the Physical Education teachers for making the institution proud and appreciated them for keeping up the school’s commitment to excellence.

