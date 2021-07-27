‘iSearch’ & ‘Al Zayani Foods’ Sign an Agreement to Open a New Branch For ‘Costa Coffee’ at ‘The Palm Drive Sakhir’

Listen to this article now

iSearch; one of the leading property management companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the signing of a lease agreement with Al Zayani Foods W.L.L to open a new Costa Coffee branch at The Palm Drive Sakhir, which is considered as a key project in the Southern Governorate operating under iSearch’s management

Launched in 2019, Al Zayani Foods is the F&B company, operating under Al Zayani Investments. It has been granted the exclusive development rights for Costa Coffee in Bahrain, along with other prestigious regional and international brands.

The new 167.5 square meters drive thru facility will provide Costa Coffee customers in the Southern Governorate with their favourite Coffee experience, as well as offering a wide range of food options to satisfy the different preferences.

Al Zayani Foods aims to reach its customers by operating in strategic locations such as Riffa, Saar, Janabiya, Juffair, Diplomatic area and Seef Area. Additionally, the company is looking forward to the opening of the Costa Coffee in Sakhir in order to expand.

Mr. Muhammad Tahir Khan, Managing Director at iSearch Property Management said: “We are glad to welcome Costa Coffee at The Palm Drive Sakhir, which is set to become one of the landmarks in this part of the Southern Governate, hosting a variety of international brands, such as Costa Coffee and more. At iSearch, we are keen on signing such agreements with the aim of ensuring that we meet our clients’ aspirations by hosting their favorite brands in one place that offer top-notch facilities.”

On his part, Mr. Rashid Hamed Al Zayani, Managing Director of Al Zayani Foods, commented: “We are pleased to conclude this partnership with iSearch to open the latest Costa branch in The Palm Drive Sakhir project, given the project’s privileged location in the Southern Governorate, being close to touristic attractions such as the Bahrain International Circuit, Al Areen Reserve, hotels and resorts in the area, in addition to the University of Bahrain. At Al Zayani Foods, we constantly aspire to consolidate our leading position in the market by expanding our network and opening branches in carefully selected spots, which in return will contribute to bringing us closer to our valued customers and achieving more success.”

iSearch is an expertly managed real estate and property management company that is committed to a professional and higher customer service. The Company offers unique real estate experience and services for buying, selling, lending and managing freehold apartments and commercial real estate in the Kingdom of Bahrain.