Islam Makhachev impressed with Mohammed Farhad predicts win at BRAVE CF 70

India’s number one Bantamweight Mohammed “Sher-e-Hind” Farhad is renowned for his impeccable striking capabilities with eleven knockouts in twelve professional wins. But the BRAVE CF veteran is keen on evolving as a fighter to become the first-ever Indian BRAVE CF champion. It is for this reason that he has recently split his current training camp between Dagestan’s world-renowned grappling, sambo, and wrestling gyms Khabib School, and KHK Team Dagestan in preparation for his epic rematch with the Philippines’ Ruel “Bagsik” Panales at BRAVE CF 70 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on April 23.

Farhad and Panales will meet again in a grudge match after their first fight ended prematurely in the second round when Farhad landed an unintentional kick to Panales’ groin, forcing the referee to end the bout in a No Contest.

Since that fight, Farhad has been soaking up knowledge and wisdom at the world-class Dagestan institutes from which many great mixed martial artists have graduated. Current Lightweight world champion Islam Makhachev is just one of the fighters who train on the mats of Khabib School, and he has been very impressed by Farhad’s ability thus far, and predicted his training partner will come out on top at BRAVE CF 70.

“Farhad will do very well in his next fight. He has been training hard here” said the Russian superstar.

Farhad is an Indian MMA pioneer who has been with BRAVE CF since day one, fighting at BRAVE CF 1: The Beginning, where he beat Morocco’s Badr-Eddine Ahlzine via punches in the second round. After four knockouts in four wins, the 34-year-old remains one of the most dangerous athletes in the Bantamweight division and now seeks to dominate his opponents with all the necessary tools needed to wear BRAVE CF gold.

He has since honed his wrestling and grappling skills and will put his newly acquired artillery to the test when he meets Panales in Ljubljana on April 23 to settle the score as both athletes seek higher honors in the BRAVE CF 135-pound division.

BRAVE CF 70 will be the promotion’s second trip to Slovenia in just over three years after BRAVE CF 34 took place in January 2020. BRAVE CF 70 – co-promoted with leading regional organization WFC – will be headlined by Marko Drmonjic and Erko Jun, who will compete in a Light Heavyweight bout.