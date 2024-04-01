Islamiyat App: Experience the future of Islamic eServices!

- Advertisement -

Developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf, the Islamiyat app provides a comprehensive range of services for the Muslim community in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Through its intuitive interface and easy navigation, it prioritizes convenience, accessibility, and user satisfaction in delivering Islamic electronic services.

The Islamiyat app seamlessly integrates services, such as Zakat and Donation calculations and payments, updated list of mosques and Quranic centers with location details, schedules, and offerings. Additionally, the app assists users in planning Hajj and Umrah journeys by providing information on preparations, rituals, and logistics, as well as an Islamic calendar with prayer timings aligned to Al Zubarah and Bahrain. These features simplify processes, ensure accuracy in fulfilling religious obligations, and enable individuals to stay connected with their local Muslim communities and engage in religious practices more effectively.

The iGA collaborates with various government entities to offer diverse services in Islamiyat App. The “Fael Khair” service, in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, enables individuals to identify and contribute to needy cases backed by court orders. During Ramadan, the Islamiyat app presents an updated Ramadan Majlis Directory of registered Majalis, including timings, areas, locations, and contact information. Users can mark their favorite and effortlessly share the details, promoting social cohesion and community engagement.

Islamiyat exemplifies the iGA’s dedication to providing convenient access to valuable services by propelling digital transformation. With ongoing enhancements, user feedback, and innovative features, the app not only addresses the spiritual requirements of individuals in a rapidly evolving digital landscape but also strengthens the connection between technology and Islamic traditions.

To benefit from the diverse range of services offered by the Islamiyat app, users can download it from the eGovernment Apps Store at bahrain.bh/apps. For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.