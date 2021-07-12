Italy wins second European championship title; defeats England 3-2 on penalty shootout

Listen to this article now

Italy has won the UEFA EURO 2020 after beating England. The Italians had to wait until the 67th-minute when Leonardo Bonucci scored the equaliser. With a score of 1-1 during regular and extra-time, the Italians sealed 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout. This is Italy’s second European championship title since its first win on 1968.

Bukaya Saka and Jadon Sancho missed the penalty for England, giant keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Italy the win. Marcus Rashford also missed his spot-kick. Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians. Andrea Belotti and Jorginho also missed their penalties for Italy.