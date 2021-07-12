Monday, July 12, 2021
More

    Italy wins second European championship title; defeats England 3-2 on penalty shootout

    Listen to this article now

    Italy has won the UEFA EURO 2020 after beating England. The Italians had to wait until the 67th-minute when Leonardo Bonucci scored the equaliser. With a score of 1-1 during regular and extra-time, the Italians sealed 3-2 victory in the penalty shootout. This is Italy’s second European championship title since its first win on 1968.

    - Advertisement -

    Bukaya Saka and Jadon Sancho missed the penalty for England, giant keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Italy the win. Marcus Rashford also missed his spot-kick. Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians. Andrea Belotti and Jorginho also missed their penalties for Italy.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleSCW participates in Equality Generation Forum’s concluding session
    Next articleRotary Club holds Rotary year 2021-2022 meeting

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA