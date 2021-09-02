Ithmaar Holding Silver Sponsor of Bahrain Bourse’s 4th Edition of the “Smart Investor” Program

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, announces Ithmaar Holding, a Bahrain-based Islamic financial institution, as a Silver Sponsor for the 4th Edition of the “Smart Investor” Program. The Smart Investor program is a national awareness program organised in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, and aims to promote financial and investment literacy among elementary school students in Bahrain.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented: “We are pleased to have Ithmaar Holding join us as one of the official sponsors of the Smart Investor program in its 4th Edition. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Ithmaar Holding for their ongoing support and contributions towards harnessing the youth’s potential within the financial sector in the Kingdom. Our collaborative efforts allow us to engage more students across Bahrain to take part in such educational programs.”

For his part, Mr Ahmed Abdul Rahim, Chief Executive Officer of Ithmaar Holding stated, “We are thrilled to sponsor such initiatives, which allow the Bahraini youth to grasp crucial financial concepts. This program is in line with our value of playing an active role within the community and our youth’s understanding of financial concepts perfectly achieves this. I can say with certainty that such programs will foster the Kingdom’s future banking and finance professionals, successively strengthening Bahrain’s role as a key regional banking and finance hub.”

The Smart Investor program, which began in 2018, is a national awareness program in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain targeting grade school students. The initiative aims to provide young students with basic financial concepts such as money management, savings, and smart financial planning through interactive edutainment activities to help them make sound financial decisions. The program is divided into seven sessions, each of which focuses on one of the following concepts: Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression, and Evaluation.

For the first time ever, the Program will launch a national challenge for Smart Investor program participants in order to increase engagement and encourage students to participate by applying what they’ve learned during the program.