IWF chief visits AYG Executive Committee Headquarter

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Mr. Mohammed Jaloud Al Shammari paid an official visit to the headquarter of the Executive Committee of the 3rd Asian Youth Games, which will take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from October 22 to 31.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Eshaq Ebrahim Eshaq, member of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Olympic Committee and president of the Bahrain Weightlifting Federation.

Mr. Al Shammari was received by chairman of the Executive Committee Mr. Yousif Duaij, along with the committee’s vice-chairman, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, and several heads of standing committees.

Mr. Duaij welcomed the IWF president and praised his efforts in promoting and developing weightlifting worldwide. He affirmed the committee’s commitment to working closely with the IWF to ensure the successful organization of the weightlifting competition, which is among the key events on the Games’ program.

Discussions focused on coordinating all organizational and technical aspects of the tournament, including weight categories, the overall sports program, and regulations governing participation. The parties emphasized the importance of delivering a competition that meets the highest standards, especially as it serves as a qualifier for the Youth Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Dakar in 2026.

Mr. Al Shammari expressed full confidence in Bahrain’s ability to deliver an outstanding edition of the Asian Youth Games, citing its impressive facilities and organizational capabilities. He commended Bahrain’s success in hosting the World Weightlifting Championships for the first time last year, which showcased the Kingdom’s readiness to stage major international sporting events.