iWorld Opens New Apple Premium Reseller (APR) Store at Bahrain City Centre

iWorld, the leading Apple Premium Reseller and Service Provider, a prominent division of Almoayyed International Group, opened its second Apple Premium Store at Bahrain City Centre, in line with its retail and e-Commerce expansion plan in the region.

The Apple APR Store was inaugurated by Mr. Farouk Yousif Almoayyed, Founder and Honorary Chairman of Almoayyed International Group on 02nd September 2021 in the presence of Company Board Members and other officials.

At the store, Apple certified professionals will be available to help customers to learn about all the latest Apple products and enjoy a chance to test-drive Apple’s latest solutions. The new Apple APR Store will merchandise the entire Apple product range, Apple Accessories and premium third-party accessories.

“The opening of a new Apple Premium Store at Bahrain City Centre is a part of our retail and online business strategy and underlines the enormous demand of Apple products herein Bahrain, while reaffirming our commitment to get closer to our customers and cater to their evolving demands” – said Mr. Farouk Almoayyed, Founder and Honorary Chairman of Almoayyed International Group.