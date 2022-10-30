Jaser and Tadreeb Hub Launch Freelancing Training Program for Bahrainis

- Advertisement -

“Jaser” has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tadreeb Hub to launch a new program that aims to train and develop Bahraini talents in freelance and remote working. The program will enable them to provide their products and services virtually to a larger group of clients both within and outside of the Kingdom.

The new program, entitled ‘Mostaqel’, exclusively targets Bahrainis skilled in various fields such as: programming, translation, design, editing and managing social media accounts. Talents seeking to develop their businesses will benefit from the program with the ability to transform them into start-up projects and companies capable of growth, lead to increased productivity and profitability, and create more job opportunities.

‘Mostaqel’ encompasses various pillars including the fundamentals of freelance work, financial and expenditure management, marketing and content creation, as well as the latest online money-making strategies. The program will be held virtually and presented by Bahraini entrepreneur Khalil Alqahiri.

Commenting on the partnership, Saba Yousif Seyadi, Executive Director of the ‘Jaser’ Platform, said that ‘Mostaqel ’, is the start of a fruitful partnership with Tadreeb hub to enable more Bahraini youth potential by putting them on the right track, providing more jobs and increasing their contribution to the development of the national economy.

The program is also in line with Jaser’s directive, as the first virtual national innovative platform to showcase Bahraini talents and promote a culture of remote working. ‘Mostaqel ’ supports the platform’s vision to act as a bridge that connects freelancers under one virtual roof, facilitating communication and engagement in joint ventures anytime and anywhere.

On her end, Tadreeb Hub’s Managing Director, Ms. Mariam Alshaikh, said that partnering with ‘Jaser’ platform will provide ‘Mostaqel ’ with unparalleled traction, enabling it to reach a wider segment of Bahraini talents and build its capacity in a globally booming field such as remote working.

She added that enrollment for the program is open for all entrepreneurs, fresh graduates, students, job seekers and all youth wanting to explore freelance work as they will be exposed to great opportunities in terms of business launch and development, and the achievement of rewarding financial returns.

Entrepreneur Khalil Alqahiri explained that ‘Mostaqel program’ is the result of 10 years of hard work and dedication, with leading experts studying the market and analyzing trainees’ needs as well as filling the gap for entrepreneurial training programs for freelancers in Bahrain.