Jaser Platform Expands its Horizons and Announces Opening of Registration for All Nationalities 

Jaser, the first of its kind innovative digital platform for the self-employed, announced the opening of registration for all nationalities within Bahrain and abroad. The aim is to broaden the scope and services available on the portal. Jaser will provide a wide range of quality freelancers, that are ideally experienced in their field and offer their services at a competitive price.

Initiated by AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, Jaser will significantly impact the freelancing industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain, provides an opportunity for all individuals of different nationalities to register and offer services and skills such as: photography, accounting, translation, content writing, programming, design, social media management, financial auditing, training, legal advice, and much more. The talents can earn money safely by providing these services to clients from inside and outside the Kingdom by specifying a time and place that suits both parties through simple steps on the platform.

The platform is the first of its kind within the Kingdom, established to be an innovative national virtual platform showcasing talents from all over the world, promoting a culture of remote work and part-time jobs, and provides employers with the opportunity to obtain the services required to complete their work seamlessly without the need of a long-term commitment. Jaser aims to link freelancers and talents with individual clients and business owners, to facilitate their cooperation in the interest of both parties. The platform offers advantages to service providers, such as promoting their services through social media, providing them with advisory and training sessions, and much more.

The launch of Jaser comes in line with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and its mission to empower youth. The platform was created to form a bridge linking freelancers and clients under one virtual roof, which facilitates communication and entering into joint projects at any time and from anywhere. This national platform is considered an effective factor that will contribute to elevating the national economy by redefining the concept of self-employment economy in Bahrain and abroad.