Jashan Indian Restaurant hosts Media Dinner

Jashan Indian Restaurant hosted a special dinner for media members of Bahrain. The media gathering was held on Monday, 16th August, 2021 at the restaurant’s location at Wyndham Garden Manama, Juffair.

During the event, the restaurant team announced the start of the Grand Trunk Road Dhaba food festival; which will be taking place from August 19th – September 4th, 2021. During which guests can savor the authentic flavors of the lively eateries that dot the historic highways linking Amritsar, Delhi and Kolkata.

Wyndham Garden Manama, Juffair features seven specialty dining options ranging from Indian, Italian, International, Brazilian, Sports Bar and Open roof top terrace outlet that is sure to deliver the ﬁnest experience in the very heart of the city.