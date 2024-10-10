JAZZ Fusion Dreams:

- Advertisement -

Italian Musicians Envision Collaboration with Bahraini Artists

Italian jazz musician Luca Velotti has expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Bahraini jazz players, hoping to blend the rich musical traditions of Italy and Bahrain. “It would be wonderful to create a fusion with local jazz exponents here in Bahrain,” Luca shared enthusiastically. “The diversity and richness of Bahraini culture are incredibly inspiring.”

Luca, an eclectic musician, composer, master saxophonist, and jazz clarinetist, was speaking to Bahrain This Week in an exclusive interview ahead of his performance at the 33rd Bahraini International Music Festival, currently underway at the Cultural Hall, alongside fellow musician Silvia Manco. The duo shared insights on their musical journey, thoughts on cultural diplomacy, and hopes for future collaborations.

“It’s a big pleasure to be here in Bahrain, playing for you,” said Luca. “I met Silvia many years ago when I was very young, but we shared the same passion for jazz and beautiful songs. Not just American songs, but also beautiful songs from around the world. We often decide together what we like to play.”

Silvia, a multifaceted and well-known pianist, singer, and composer, agreed with him, adding that it was easy to find “common ground.” “We chose some very beautiful Italian songs from Italian composers and songwriters,” she said. “We also have some surprises from other repertoires. It was a lot of fun and very exciting to find the right pieces to bring here.”

Luca reminisced about performing in Bahrain about 15 years ago, alongside pianist Marco di Gennaro. “I find the same kindness and professionalism here in Bahrain today. The technicians have been perfect, and everything is well-organized. Coming from Rome, which is so frenetic and chaotic, being here is really comfortable and relaxing.”

Silvia also agreed that the kingdom was beautiful. “Everything was on time and perfectly organized. It was relaxing because you feel that everything will be okay.”

Silvia described cultural diplomacy as a great opportunity to meet each other and share common values in a beautiful way. “Italy is well-known for its music and art, and we are proud to showcase our culture. We are also trying to find connections with Bahraini culture, which is very rich.”

Both Luca and Silvia enjoy fame that extends beyond Italian borders, boasting admirable artistic experiences of wide international scope. Luca, together with Paolo Conte, has performed on important international stages, developing collaborations with artists such as Ennio Morricone, Nicola Piovani, and Armando Trovajoli. Silvia has collaborated with renowned artists including Enrico Rava, Roberto Gatto, Max Ionata, Maurizio Giammarco, Lino Patruno, Dezron Douglas, and Gegé Telesforo throughout Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

The jazz concert “Luca Velotti meets Silvia Manco,” organized by the Italian Embassy in Manama in collaboration with the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), was dedicated to the celebration of Italian music. Introducing the concert, Italian Ambassador Andrea Catalano expressed his gratitude to BACA President Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa for the consolidated collaboration. “With the choice of two well-known jazz artists, we wanted to underline how Italian excellence in the artistic field spans 360 degrees,” he said. “Our country is capable of expressing excellence in every musical genre, including those not traditionally associated with Italy, but which, thanks to its deep-rooted and well-known artistic-cultural tradition, manages to reach peaks of excellence in all fields, of which Luca Velotti and Silvia Manco are an expression.”

He added that the concert confirmed his country’s solid and fruitful collaboration with BACA.