Jeddah to host FIFA club world cup 2023

The Saudi Arabian city of art, Jeddah, has been chosen as the official host city for the highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

Scheduled to take place from December 12 to 22, this prestigious tournament will bring together seven teams representing six confederations from around the globe. The announcement was made by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) in the wake of a successful visit by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) last week.

“We are delighted that Jeddah, with its state-of-the-art facilities and reputation for hosting major international sports events, has been selected as the host city for the FIFA Club World Cup,” said SAFF president Yasser Al Misehal. “Sport is a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation under Vision 2030, which has established the kingdom as one of the fastest growing and most exciting countries in world sport.”

Al Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League champions, will enjoy home advantage in the competition, having recently strengthened their squad with the signings of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

The confirmed teams for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Jeddah are: Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia), Auckland City (Oceania), León (Mexico), Al Ahly (Egypt), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) and Manchester City (England). The winner of South America’s Copa Libertadores will also compete in the tournament.

The kingdom has been investing heavily in its sports infrastructure in recent years, and Jeddah is now home to some of the most modern stadiums in the world. SAFF has made significant efforts to develop football in the country, achieving World Cup qualifications and successfully establishing both men’s and women’s national teams. Grassroots initiatives, such as regional training centres and the increase in registered coaches, demonstrate their commitment to nurturing young talent.

The FIFA Club World Cup is an annual competition that pits the champions of each of the six confederations against each other. The tournament is often seen as a dress rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup, and it gives clubs from smaller confederations a chance to compete against the best teams in the world.