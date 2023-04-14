Jeep® Brand Introduces New 2024 Jeep Wrangler

- Advertisement -

Most Capable Wrangler Yet Delivers Even More Legendary Jeep 4×4 Capability, Available Factory Warn Winch, New Iconic Seven-slot Grill and Standard Side Curtain Airbags and 12.3-inch Uconnect Touchscreen Radio

The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand is taking the Wrangler capability game to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle, new factory Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new interior featuring available power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

“The Jeep Wrangler is the archetypal adventure hero, embodying the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “Since its introduction, we have sold almost 5 million Wranglers around the world, setting new levels of 4×4 capability with each new generation. Today, we are raising the bar once again by combining the most capable Wrangler to date, with more technology, comfort and safety features. This is a no-compromise combination enhanced by the freedom to choose from four different powertrains, including our electrified 4xe, which is the best-selling PHEV in America.” Building on its legacy of freedom and adventure, the new Wrangler is a testament to its loyal enthusiast fan base.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in Sport, Sahara, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models. The only trim that will have the 3.6L engine is the Rubicon, Sport and Sahara will only come with 2.0L engines.

Broadest array of powertrain options in premium off-road segment

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers customers the ability to choose from the most diverse powertrain options in the off-road segment, giving Wrangler customers the ability to choose the engine that best suits their lifestyle. The high-performance Rubicon 392 come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the 2.0- and 3.6-liter gas engines offer both a six-speed and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine: 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque

3.6-liter V-6: 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

6.4-liter V-8: 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

Legendary go-anywhere 4×4 capability: Most capable SUV ever without compromise

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler delivers legendary off-road capability thanks to:

Four advanced 4×4 systems: Command-Trac part-time transfer case Rock-Trac part time transfer case Rock-Trac full-time transfer case Selec-Trac full-time transfer case

Water fording of up to 34 inches

Uncompromising approach, departure and breakover angles and ground clearance: Approach angle: 47.4 degrees Breakover angle: 27.8 degrees Departure angle: 40.4 degrees Ground clearance: 12.9 inches



The new 2024 Wrangler continues to raise the bar with the all-new next-generation Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle on Rubicon models (add standard 35-inch tires for all Rubicon modes).

The 470-horsepower Wrangler Rubicon 392 returns for 2024 with standard Xtreme 35 Package, 4.56 axle ratio and Selec-Trac full-time transfer case with 4LO ratio of 2.72:1.

New for 2024, Wrangler Rubicon models are available with a factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch mounted in a steel front bumper with removable end caps.

More than 85 available advanced safety and security features

Safety and security were paramount in the development of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler, which offers more than 85 available active and passive safety and security features. Standard on all models for 2024 are first- and second-row side curtain airbags, which complement standard driver and passenger front airbags and front seat-mounted driver and passenger side airbags.

For the 2024 model year, Wrangler features second-row outboard seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, as well as structural improvements for side-impact performance.

Authentic interior design boasts premium features and technology

The new Wrangler’s refined interior is loaded with premium features and technology along with Jeep functionality and versatility. Standard on all models is improved hands-free voice recognition, which now uses microphone array technology. An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen – the most advanced and largest display ever offered on Wrangler – houses the fifth-generation award-winning Uconnect 5 system, and sits prominently atop the center stack, right above the new slim rectangular inboard air vent. The new Wrangler’s Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

12.3-inch digital touchscreen (NEW)

Trails Offroad (NEW)

Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels (NEW)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation (NEW)

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones (NEW)

Uconnect mobile app

Maps OTA updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system (NEW)

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates

The new Wrangler is well-equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with standard dual USB Type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. The Wrangler delivers a total of up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports for both rows.

The New 2024 Wrangler will be available in the region later this year.