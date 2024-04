- Advertisement -

In line with its commitment to supporting the community, Jetour Bahrain celebrated Eid by creating a special day for children at Konooz Nursery and its local neighborhood in Arad.

Jetour Bahrain provided gifts to the nursery’s children, who in turn distributed presents to residents in the nursery’s area as a symbol of appreciation. The event was attended by the Jetour Bahrain’s team, alongside the teachers, principals, and students of Konooz Nursery.