Joyalukkas opens its second showroom in Bahrain

As part of its global expansion, Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, unveiled its largest showroom in the Kingdom with a grand opening on 17th October. The event, held at the new showroom located in the iconic Manama Center, was a dazzling affair attended by esteemed dignitaries, including the Chief Guest, Her Excellency Fatima Jaafar Al-Sairafi, Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Bahrain, and Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group. This momentous occasion further solidifies Joyalukkas’ strong presence in the region, blending luxurious artisanship with timeless tradition.

In his address at the grand opening, John Paul Alukkas said, “Today, we open the doors to a new chapter in Joyalukkas’ journey in Bahrain, the heart of the Gulf’s jewellery market. This showroom reflects our commitment to providing our customers with the finest in jewellery excellence, combining our legacy of trust with a promise of quality and artistry. We look forward to serving Bahrain’s jewellery lovers with a vast array of exquisite collections, from traditional to contemporary designs that are sure to become the treasures of tomorrow.”

The grand inauguration showcased a collection that brings the best of Joyalukkas, offering customers an exclusive opportunity to experience the beauty of fine jewellery like never before. The showroom’s luxurious layout invites customers to explore stunning gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery that transcends trends, while also offering investment-grade pieces such as gold coins and bars.

To celebrate the launch, Joyalukkas has rolled out exclusive offers for their customers. Shoppers who visit between 16thOctober and 2nd November can enjoy a free 500 mg 24k gold bar with purchases of diamond and precious stone jewellery worth BHD 300. For those looking to purchase more, a free 1 gm 24k Lakshmi idol or gold bar is available on purchases of diamond and precious jewellery worth BHD 500 or gold jewellery worth BHD 2,000. And for customers visiting on 29th October, a free 200 mg 22k gold coin awaits them with purchases of BHD 300 worth of gold jewellery.

As part of its ambitious expansion plans, Joyalukkas is progressing with its second store in the UK, while currently operating five stores in the USA, with three more to open soon. The brand also plans to extend its footprint into Australia, Canada and New Zealand in the near future. Currently the brand operates in 11 countries with more than 160 world class showrooms.

Bahrain’s largest jewellery showroom is set to be the heart of every jewellery lover’s Diwali celebrations, as Joyalukkas continues to raise the bar for quality, artisanship, and luxury across the region.