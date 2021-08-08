Joyalukkas wins the coveted RetailME ICONS award

Listen to this article now

Joyalukkas, the world’s favorite jeweller, was recently awarded the coveted RetailME ICONS award as an acknowledgement of their pioneering leadership in the business of retail in MENA. Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman, of Joyalukkas Group, received the award from Ms. Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO – Alliance and Partnership, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing in the presence of Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Jewellery – International Operations in a glittering function in Dubai.

According to Mr. Joy Alukkas, this is yet another recognition for the world’s favorite honour from the region’s leading media that is exclusively dedicated for the retail industry. “Awards are a recognition for the efforts we put in our business and I am happy to note that we have been bestowed with this great honor. As I understand, there were stringent guidelines in the selection process and the awardees were selected based on nominations received, jury scoring and editorial selection,” said Mr. Joy Alukkas. According to a note from the award organisers, the retailers who have won have demonstrated great leadership with clear examples of innovation, proven their legacy and expanded their operations. The aim behind the award function is to let the world know who the top retailers in the region are. It is also noted, by the organisers, that a Pioneer is someone who sees potential builds the courage to lay out the foundation with the grit to explore and push boundaries and Joyalukkas has been recognized in this category.

“We always strive to provide an unmatched retail experience to our valued customers and this award reinforces our commitment. All our retail showrooms are equipped to provide a distinct experience that makes our customers experience our wide range of exquisite gold and diamond jewellery leading to an experience that transcends normal customer satisfaction. We owe this recognition to our valued customers, our business associates and the entire team,” Mr. Joy pointed out after receiving the award.

Photo caption: Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman – Joyalukkas Group, receiving the coveted RetailME ICONS award as an acknowledgement of his pioneering leadership in the business of retail in MENA from Ms. Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO – Strategic Alliance and Partnership, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing in the presence of Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Jewellery – International Operations.