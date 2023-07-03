On July 7th, 2023, the renowned Japanese DJ Satoshi Tomiie will perform at Analog Room in Dubai

- Advertisement -

Satoshi Tomiie, a well-renowned DJ, producer, and remixer hailing from Tokyo, New York and Paris, is taking over Dubai by storm to captivate the audience with his innovative sound and infectious energy on July 7th at the Analog Room.

A regular feature in the sets of many of today’s underground scene, Tomiie’s distinctive style seamlessly blends genres, creating a musical journey that transcends boundaries. The Japanese born, New York and Paris based DJ, producer, remixer and label boss is still a regular feature in the sets of many of today’s underground elite.

Satoshi Tomiie has been a pioneering and driving force within the global electronic music community since the early days of house music ever since his debut single ‘Tears’, which he co-produced in 1989 with Chicago’s Godfather of House Frankie Knuckles. Regularly playing clubs such as DC10, Rex and from South America to Tokyo while releasing music on labels such as YoY, Yoyakuza, Kaoz Theory, No19, Holic, and his own Abstract Architecture.

Analog Room has long been recognized for its strong identity of delivering electronic music experiences in the region. Since its launch more than a decade ago it has become one of the main hubs for people of different age and background to discover top-notch yet underground artists & young emerging talents with the variety of sounds they were introducing the audience to. Through carefully curated DJ sets, expertly crafted live performances, and cutting-edge sound production, Analog Room has earned its reputation in the electronic music scene.

The electrifying night will commence at 10pm with an exhilarating set by Shemroon – one of the founders and resident DJ at Analog Room. His musical exploration started in his early years in underground Tehran where he first started DJing using whatever was accessible – from tapes to CDs and later professional gear. Nowadays Shemroon is known for his live sets, magnifying, and layered sound, setting a right mood on the dancefloor whether he is opening the night or playing an all-nighter. The legendary Satoshi Tomiie will take over the decks, bringing his unique blend of electronic music to Analog Room patrons from 12:30 AM to 3:00 AM.

Analog Room sets the stage every Friday at The Q Underground, Al Barsha Holiday Inn, with a strong lineup curated for the summer-fall season. Mark your calendars for the upcoming dates on July 14th featuring Hopdop and Bazook, and make sure to save the date for July 28th as well, when Roman Flugel and Mahyar Parsa take over the decks.