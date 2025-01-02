Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Celebrates Bahrain National Day

- Advertisement -

Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain marked the Kingdom’s National Day with grand celebrations. The luxurious resort welcomed guests to an immersive festive experience that showcased Bahrain’s rich cultural heritage through a carefully curated program of traditional and contemporary activities, featuring live culinary demonstrations, traditional music performances, and authentic cultural experiences including henna artistry and pearl oyster shucking demonstrations.

Complementing the National Day celebrations, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain offers special holiday packages, including Jumeirah Escapes and GCC Breaks. The resort’s signature restaurant, Obab Al Bahar, presents an enchanting festive dining program featuring a lavish Christmas Eve buffet on December 24, followed by a Christmas Day brunch brunch featuring live entertainment and a visit from Santa. To welcome the New Year, the resort will host a Great Gatsby-themed gala dinner with a live performance by The Swing Ninjas.