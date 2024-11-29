Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Hosts Arab Union for Tourism Media

- Advertisement -

Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain, in collaboration with the Arab Union for Tourism Media (AUTM) Bahrain Chapter, organized a familiarization trip for select union representatives. The initiative brought together prominent tourism media professionals from GCC countries to experience the luxurious resort firsthand and showcase the Kingdom’s hospitality excellence.

The resort arranged a meticulously crafted itinerary, including comprehensive site inspections of its premium amenities. Guests experienced luxury accommodations with sea views, indulged in culinary excellence at renowned restaurants, explored world-class facilities, and enjoyed treatments at the award-winning Talise Spa. The program also incorporated cultural excursions into the Manama Souq, Bahrain Fort, and the National Museum, blending Jumeirah’s luxury offerings with the Kingdom’s rich heritage.

At Ousoul, the resort’s scenic beachside restaurant, Jumeirah hosted an oyster shucking experience led by the AUTM Bahrain Chapter, represented by President Sayed Taha Alawi and Publisher Ali Mushaima. Participants learned about Bahrain’s pearl trading history while trying their hand at oyster shucking, with several lucky guests and media personnel finding pearls during the course of the activity.

Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain General Manager, Thibault De Vries, said, “We are honored to host AUTM members through this familiarization trip. The initiative underscores our commitment to positioning Bahrain as a cultural destination with Jumeirah as its premier luxury resort. By delivering exceptional experiences, we highlight our resort’s uniqueness and inspire potential visitors. We look forward to hosting future familiarization trips and advancing our vision to elevate regional hospitality standards.”

AUTM Vice President, Ayman Al Ali added, “This familiarization trip offered us valuable insights into luxury hospitality and authentic Bahraini experiences. From Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain’s stunning landscapes to its exceptional service, the resort exceeded our greatest expectations and we are eager to share these experiences with AUTM’s network and audiences.”

Operating under the Arab League since 2008, the AUTM comprises 15 specialized tourism media centers strategically located across the Arab world. With a dynamic network of media experts, journalists, and travel enthusiasts, it aims to advance tourism among member states and strengthen the Arab region’s travel industry.

Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain also recently hosted a similar familiarization trip for prominent Indian wedding planners, connecting them with local partners and vendors and highlighting significant venues. Resting on Bahrain’s West Coast, the resort is part of Jumeirah’s portfolio of 26 properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.