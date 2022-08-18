Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain job fair was a resounding success

Edamah, in association with the Ministry of Labor, hosted a job fair to fill 100 vacancies at the soon-to-be-launched five-star Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa. The event was attended by the Ministry of Labor Assistant Under Secretary for Labor Affairs Mr. Ahmed Jaffer AlHaiki. Also present were Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain General Manager Marco Den Ouden, Edamah Head of Human Resources and Administration Summaya Galadary, with officials from the Ministry of Labor, Edamah, and Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa.
Successful candidates will go on to fill positions in Finance, Administrative, Sales, Marketing, Engineering, Front Office, and the Food & Beverage Department. The award-winning Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa is set to open soon. Sprawling over 52,000 sqm, the development includes 207 rooms, two beaches, seven swimming pools, a spa, a lagoon, artificial islands, and numerous F&B options. Other attractions include indoor and outdoor cinemas, water activities, and a lazy river and water slides which feed into the property’s main pool.