Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa appoints new GM

Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa proudly announces the appointment of Thibault de Vries as its new General Manager. Mr. De Vries brings with him two decades of experience in hotel operations spanning multiple countries, including the Netherlands, Singapore, France, South Africa, Russia, and Qatar.

Mr. De Vries’s Middle East hospitality experience includes a successful tenure as General Manager of Andaz, Doha, under the Hyatt brand. He has consistently delivered outstanding financial results and elevated guest satisfaction levels, with a career that showcases his leadership in steering the growth and success of renowned global hotel brands such as Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, and Andaz.

Addressing his appointment, Mr. De Vries said, “I am honored to join Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa and look forward to elevating guest experiences and driving the property’s continued success. With its pristine 500m beach, five swimming pools, cinema, and outstanding F&B outlets, this is a wonderful destination, and I am committed to contributing to its mission of redefining luxury hospitality. I am guided by a famous quote by Leonardo da Vinci: ‘Details make perfection, and perfection is not a detail!’”

He added, “This endeavour aligns with Bahrain’s aspirations for economic diversification and growth in the tourism sector. By raising the bar in service standards and curating distinctive guest offerings, we anticipate a ripple effect that will help stimulate the local economy, including amplified employment opportunities and business activities within the hospitality ecosystem. Our mission resonates with Bahrain’s vision, contributing to the Economic Vision 2030 and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a coveted luxury travel destination.”

An alumnus of Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne, Switzerland, Mr. De Vries holds a bachelor’s degree in international hospitality management, complemented by several leadership development programs.

This strategic move reflects Jumeirah’s commitment to excellence and delivering an unparalleled guest experience. Its Mission 2030 is focused on optimizing operations and reinforcing its position as a leader in the luxury hospitality sector.