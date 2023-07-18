In June 2023, Apparel Group opened 17 new stores, further expanding their global presence

- Advertisement -

Apparel Group, the global leader in fashion and lifestyle retailing, has carved another niche in its successful growth journey by opening 17 new stores across the Middle East and Asia in June 2023.

Representing globally recognised brands like Steve Madden, Crocs, ALDO, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Tim Hortons, Skechers, Cold Stone Creamery, Forest Essentials, LC Waikiki, and R&B, Apparel Group has etched a stronger footprint in key markets including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, India, Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman.

These newly opened outlets stand as a testament to the Group’s commitment to providing consumers with an unrivaled shopping experience.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, the CEO of Apparel Group, said, “Our successful launch of 17 new stores in June across diverse geographies reflects our team’s resilience and our customer’s continued trust in us. We’re excited to bring our shopping experiences to new communities, as we continue to deliver on our promise fashioning the future of style.”

The newly launched stores and their respective locations are:

ALDO, Bangalore, India – Forum Falcon City ALDO, Calicut, India – HiLite Mall Beverly Hills Polo Club, Calicut, India – HiLite Mall Cold Stone Creamery, Kuwait – A Khiran Mall Crocs, Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yas Mall Crocs, Bahrain – Enma Mall Crocs, Taif, KSA – The Park Forest Essentials, Kuwait – 360 Mall LC Waikiki, Salalah, Oman – Salalah Grand Mall R&B, Yanbu, KSA – Dana Mall Skechers, Bahrain – Emna Mall Skechers, Kuwait – A Khiran Mall Skechers, Najran, KSA – Najran Park Mall Steve Madden, Dammam, KSA – Al Othaim Mall Steve Madden, Kuwait – Assima Mall Tim Hortons, Bu Quwah, Bahrain – Bu Quwah – Drive Thru Tim Hortons, Riyadh, KSA – Riyadh Airport – Departure T4

These openings underline the Apparel Group’s strategic move towards consolidating its market presence while underpinning its commitment to bringing world-class retailing to the doorstep of consumers in these markets.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.