Jury committee completes evaluation for the 11th eGovernment Excellence Award

The award jury committee has completed its evaluation on the participations submitted to the eGovernment Excellence Award 2021. The award held in its 11th edition, is held under the patronage of the Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Information & Communication Technology (SCICT), HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, and accepts submissions from the public sector, private Sector, and individuals. The winners are expected to be revealed soon.

eGovernment Excellence Award Organizing Committee Chairman, Abdulla Habib said that the evaluation was carried out by a group of national and international experts selected for their relevant qualifications and experience. The Jury’s backgrounds cover digital transformation and technology community management, economic, investment and market entry advisory, internal audit, innovation and creativity, among others.



He stated that the Jury Panel consists of eight members, headed by, CEO, Nimbus DeFi, Co-Founder, Global Blockchain Organization, and Co-Founder, EcoX Jorge Sebastiao, a noted figure in the regional tech industry. Other members include University of Bahrain (UoB) Acting Vice President for Information Technology Services, Administrative and Financial Affairs and College of Applied Sciences Dean, Dr. Mohamed Baqer representing academics; UoB Business Incubation Center Director and ISACA – Bahrain Chapter Board Member, Dr. Esra Ahmed Wali representing academics and IT governance; Smart Way Consulting Vice President and Bahrain Internet Society Board Member, Daneh Al Rayes representing non-government organizations; National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) Head of Digitization and Projects Management, Ali Ghuloom representing the financial sector; The BENEFIT Company Head of Information Security and Risk Management, Ali Beshara representing Information Security; Economic Development Board (EDB) Manager, Investor Aftercare, Pakiza Abdulrahman representing the economic sector; Bahrain Airport Services ICT and Technical Support Manager and Bahrain Information Technology Society (BITS) member, Mohamed Khalifa Albinjassim representing Non-Government organizations.