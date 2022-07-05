Just Graduated ? Ensure Your ID Card Details are updated !

Fresh university and high school graduates in the Kingdom must ensure their status details are up to date as they take the next step in their journeys. One of the most important things they need to do is update the education details listed in their ID cards, which can be easily done through the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the ‘Update Civil Records Details’ eService can be found among the Identity Card Services on the Portal. It allows users to request an update of details, including education. This will only reflect these changes on the Portal. For students who want the details updated on the ID card chip itself, they must visit the ID card center and use the self-service kiosks available at the centers .

The Portal offers additional eServices for graduates such as the ability to track the status of their requests for endorsement of certificates issued by higher education institutions in Bahrain. The service also allows HR departments at government entities and private organizations to validate the authenticity of graduates’ qualifications when they apply for employment. Another service allows graduates to request accreditation and validation of qualifications issued by higher education institutions outside Bahrain and enquire about the status of their requests.

The Information & eGovernment Authority offers other ID card services through the National Portal, such as ID card issuance, residential address updates, status enquiries of submitted requests, important information related to ID cards, and more.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.