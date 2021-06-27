Just graduated from School? Let Bahrain.bh be your destination

Listen to this article now

Graduating from school is a milestone event in every student’s life. Upon graduation, your next steps might shape your entire career. Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in partnership with several government entities, the National Portal, bahrain.bh offers a bundle of eServices that can help you begin the next stage of your academic life.

For example, the ‘Issuing Copies of Student Certificates’ eService, provided by the Ministry of Education, allows public school students to request copies of their intermediate and secondary school certificates from the ministry’s Directorate of National Examinations. The ministry also provides a ‘Recommended Universities’ eService, which helps users to search for the right universities and programs, submit requests for the ministry’s review even if the institutions in question are not among its recommendations, and track the statuses of these requests.

The University of Bahrain (UoB) also offers a number of eServices via the Portal to help graduates apply for undergraduate programs, pay course fees online, view and buy textbooks, and access general admission requirements and other important instructions.

In addition, school graduates can use the convenient ‘Driving School Services’ provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT). Graduates can search for driving instructors, attend lectures online, book or reschedule driving tests, and renew learner’s licenses for private vehicles and motorcycles. GDT also offers a ‘Vehicles Record Enquiry’ service, where you can find details about used cars, the number of previous owners, and the number of previous accidents. This will help in finding a good car with reasonable price that helps in transformations to university.

