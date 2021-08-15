Just Graduated from School? Planning to Study in the University of Bahrain? eAdmission is available via Bahrain.bh!

Listen to this article now

Entering university life is a milestone in any student’s life. You can be rest assured that the process is straightforward in Bahrain, as you can easily submit your enrollment application through the host of eServices available on the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the University of Bahrain (UOB), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), these services allow graduates to apply for admission into undergraduate programs, update course specializations, and make status enquiries. To begin, simply enter your personal ID number, ID card expiration date, and block number. You will be directed to another page where you can continue filling in your details.

Enrollments are accepted from Wednesday, 4th until Thursday, 19th August 2021 for public school graduates applying online via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Other UOB services available on the National Portal include payment of university course fees, purchasing of textbooks from the UOB Bookstore, and viewing of admission requirements and other general information.

Other categories including graduates of private schools located within the Kingdom or abroad and Nasser Vocational Training Center (NVTC), as well as those who graduated from public and private secondary schools last year, can register during the above mentioned period via UOB’s Student Information System, sis.uob.edu.bh.

