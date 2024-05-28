Just Graduated? Just got Married? Just got a new job? Just moved to a new house? Ensure you Update your ID Card data!

- Advertisement -

If you will be graduating soon or are preparing for your first year in college, or started a new job or just tied the knot , or changed locations to where you are staying it is essential to ensure that your personal information in your Identity Card is up to date. This service is provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) through the National Portal, bahrain.bh, to guarantee a convenient experience during every milestone of your life.

ID Card eServices include a range of features that allow you to easily update your personal data like marital status, family status, education, and employment, which are essential to many other governmental services. Additionally, the National Portal features address services which allow you to modify an existing address, print address certificates, and number new schemas, among others.

It is important to regularly update your personal information as institutions often require it for official procedures. By utilizing the convenient ID Card eServices, you can ensure that your data remains accurate and accessible.

In addition to the National Portal, you can also use the self-service eKiosks to update your ID Card details such as address, passport, occupation, sponsor, and residency information. In order to successfully complete any ID Card transactions, you must have an active and valid ID Card.

For more information on ID Card services and other iGA’s services, you may visit iGA’s website www.iga.gov.bh, contact the iGA directly via the National Suggestion and Complaint System (Tawasul) bahrain.bh/Tawasul, or Tawasul app, available on the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps, or contact the Government Services Center on 80008001.

To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.