Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister opens Ahmed Al Khaja Mosque

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa opened Ahmed Al Khaja Mosque in East Hidd Town.

The inauguration follows the order of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to open and restore 20 mosques run by the Sunni and Jafferi Endowments Directorates.

The minister paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, hailing royal care for mosques, supported by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He valued the initiative of the Al Khaja family, which constructed the new mosque in East Hidd Town.

Sunni Endowments Directorate Chairman Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Hajeri addressed the ceremony, stressing the role of mosques.

Dr. Zakaria Al Khaja addressed the ceremony, on behalf of citizens in East Hidd Town, lauding the leadership’s keenness on mosques.

He thanked the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments for facilitating, along with other official authorities the construction of the mosque, in tribute to late Haj Ahmed Al Khaja.

The ceremony was attended by Parliament Minister Ghanim bin Fadhl Al Bouainain, Muharraq Governor Salman bin Isa bin Hindi, iGA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali Al Qaid and other officials and scholars.