Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions.

The service, to start on Sunday, will do away with the system that required people to take appointments in person.

“The Justice ministry has allocated two numbers for appointments through the WhatsApp application,” Lubna Abdulaziz Al Mousa, the Director of Documentation Department, said.

“The first line for authentication and the second for real estate verification. The applicants will be notified about the date of their appointment to complete their transactions.”

To book appointments for authentication, applicants should message details on 35436743 while for real estate authentications, they should send their details to 35436744