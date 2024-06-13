KAIE partners with US-based Miller Electric to boost Bahrain’s welding market offerings

- Advertisement -

Kanoo Automotive and Industrial Equipment (KAIE), a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK), signed a partnership agreement with US-based Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of a complete range of advanced welding products and subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Welding. In attendance were EKK CEO, Mike Brightmore; Head of Equipment and Power Solutions, Sudhindra Kalibhat; Senior Marketing Manager, Grant Bowring; KAIE and Kanoo Power Solutions (KPS) Marketing Manager, Katie Peterkova; KAIE Sales Manager, Ganesha Sadashiva; ITW Welding Middle East General Manager, Lukasz Chudzik; Sales Director, Vijo Jose; Finance Controller, Natalia Sabirzianova; Market Development Manager, Annu Walia; and Marketing and Communications Manager, Glaiza Lopena.

The collaboration aims to enhance Bahrain’s welding market through Miller’s diversified world-class product portfolio, designed to enhance productivity and welding quality. Known for their durability, reliability, and advanced safety features, the company’s products feature user-friendly interfaces, utilize energy efficiency, and allow for numerous applications thanks to their compatibility with a wide range of accessories and consumables. The partnership would also ensure access to Miller’s extensive support service.

EKK Head of Equipment and Power Solutions, Sudhindra Kalibhat said: “Miller Electric is a true innovator in its field. Its wealth of industry experience and cutting-edge technological products make it a substantial contributor to the local welding market. We look forward to a long and successful partnership that will enable us to cater effectively to the needs of customers in the Kingdom.”

ITW Welding Middle East General Manager, Lukasz Chudzik said: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding our presence in the region and enhancing our service capabilities. Utilizing Ebrahim K. Kanoo’s extensive distribution network in Bahrain will ensure that Miller Electric’s products cover a significant range of industries and applications, meeting the diverse needs of our customers with high-quality welding solutions.”

Established in 1929, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC serves as a global one-stop-shop for welding solutions. One of the world’s largest manufacturers of arc welding equipment, it is committed to achieving sustainability in manufacturing, with the company currently working towards the goal of increasing its renewable energy mix to 39% by 2030