Kalaam Telecom acquisition of Kuwait’s Zajil Telecom transforms the company into a one-stop Digital Solution Provider

Kalaam Telecom, Bahrain’s trusted technology solution provider announced the completion of its acquisition of Zajil International Telecom Co (KSCC), Kuwait’s long-established ISP and ICT services company.

With the completion of all the regulatory approvals, the acquisition is now officially closed and transforms Kalaam into a one-stop Digital Solution Provider for Enterprises. Under the terms of the agreement, Kalaam has acquired all the assets of Zajil creating a combined entity of US$100million. This acquisition closure is a testament to Kalaam’s resilient growth strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure in the GCC region and marks a significant milestone despite challenging times.

The acquisition strengthens Kalaam to tap into diverse industry sectors like BFSI, Government, Oil & Gas, Retail, Healthcare, Education etc. The company is now empowered to be digital solutions partner for Enterprises, offering a wide range of innovative cutting-edge solutions such as Cybersecurity, Cloud, Managed Networks and ICT.

Nezar Al Saie, Chairman of Kalaam Telecom, said: “We are immensely proud to welcome the Zajil team on board and are excited that two well established companies are coming together to form an even stronger group company resulting in a combined work force of 400+ staff. This new regional powerhouse will drive digital transformation in the GCC and beyond. The acquisition solidifies our position on both the regional and global front.

Equipped with a combined brand equity and resilient infrastructure, Kalaam ensures sustainable profitable growth and business continuity to its customers. As a result of this acquisition, we can integrate and consolidate our operations to improve efficiency. With the doubling of our workforce and combined assets, we aim to meet the rapidly increasing demands of our customers to be able to provide better equipped services and expand the scope of our innovative digital product portfolio.”

Kalaam aims to adopt a consultative approach partnering with clients to identify technology gaps and provide tailored solutions to diverse industries that meet their unique business requirements.

“We are delighted to have Zajil as part of the Kalaam Group. Leveraging Zajil’s three-decade legacy, the combined entity elevates Kalaam to the next level, shifting the scope to becoming the trusted digital transformation partner in the GCC. As a result of this major consolidation, we have been awarded ISP license in KSA and have earmarked more than USD$ 10mn dollar for expanding the scope into Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, investing in digital transformation of the operations, creation of next generation product and partner ecosystem and building of new Data Centers,” added Veer Passi, CEO, Kalaam Telecom.

This will enable Kalaam’s evolution from a pure ISP to a 360°digital solutions provider, building a full stack ecosystem of Technology Solutions, encompassing Cloud, Cybersecurity, Network, ICT, Connectivity, and Unified Communications for its customers. The acquisition strategy has also led to the launch of a new unified Wholesale brand Kalaam Carrier Solutions to make room for new growth opportunities in the global carriers community. With this, Kalaam is now uniquely placed to serve Enterprises, Carriers and Hyperscalers to deliver innovative product lines and industry-specific solutions which brings it closer to its vision of becoming the region’s trusted partner of digital transformation solutions.