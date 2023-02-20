Kanoo Energy confirms its commitment to technological innovations in the oil and gas industry with participation at MEOS GEO 2023

- Advertisement -

Kanoo Energy, a division of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, will be at the annual Middle East Oil, Gas, and Geosciences Show, in Bahrain to showcase, showcasing a range of technological innovations that are accelerating the energy transition’s rising demand.

Participating at stand 7D30 this year, the visitors will witness Kanoo Energy’s synergetic offerings in the innovation technology category.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, said: “As the world is progressing to a greener economy, we are extremely pleased to participate at the MEOS GEO and meet leading global players, showcase the latest technologies as we discuss innovative solutions on how to harness alternative energy sources and navigate the energy transition.”

Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, Vice President, Kanoo Industrial & Energy, said: “In particular on a significant platform like MEOS GEO, Kanoo Energy is dedicated to addressing global energy issues. Kanoo Energy reaffirms its commitment to support the GCC’s goal of ushering in a new age of technological advancement at the MEOS GEO.”

Manoj Tripathy, Chief Executive Officer of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, said: “To align with Kanoo Energy’s commitment to technological innovation in the oil and gas industry, we are continually investing in renewable energy, gas-fired power solutions, Artificial Intelligence in the reliability space within energy Industries, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing, etc. We are delighted with our participation this year at MEOS GEO and are looking forward to some enriching conversations around the growing energy space.”

The existing innovative and value-added solutions exhibited by Kanoo Energy and its principal partners are also one of the key highlights of their participation at MEOS GEO. Some of the major key partners showcasing their solutions this year as part of the Kanoo Energy stand include Mirico, Imaginarium, Corrosion Radar, Evident (Olympus), Manuchar. Kanoo Energy is exhibiting at stand 7D30

The Middle East Oil, Gas and Geosciences Show is the premier oil and gas and petroleum geosciences event in the Middle East. 15,000+ international buyers will look to source services and solutions from 200+ leading exhibitors and start-ups at the newly introduced Start-Up Village. MEOS GEO is an epic gathering of one-of-a-kind experiences, dynamic discussions, and powerful networking from the industry.

The Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group is one of the oldest & largest family-owned independent group of companies with varied interests. Kanoo Energy, a subsidiary, is a leading engineering service provider to core sector industries – Oil & Gas, Power, Utility, Mining, and Construction, among others – across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Oman.