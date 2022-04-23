Kanoo Motors Hosts Exclusive Evening Event

Listen to this article now

Kanoo Motors, the leading high-end automotive retailer and Kanoo Performance, the largest and most advanced supercar personalisation & customisation centre hosted an “Exclusive Evening” Ramadan themed Ghabga for supercar owners at the GP Track in The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

Kanoo Motors continuously hosts these special events in appreciation of customers and to give them a chance to use their vehicles’ full potential in a safe and controlled environment, alongside professional drivers and staff.

Kanoo Motors Director Mr. Ebrahim Mohamed Kanoo welcomed the guests and noted their enthusiasm stating “It’s wonderful to be back to normal and to be able to host these fantastically thrilling events once again for our customers. We thank the country’s wise leadership for steering us through the crisis and the outstanding efforts of ‘Team Bahrain’ for the return of big events to the Kingdom. We are working on a brand-new calendar of exclusive events to continue to excite our customers and stakeholders.”