Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia

Kaspersky today announced that it has added Saudi Arabia to its ever-expanding worldwide network of offices. Operating in 200 countries and territories with 34 offices in more than 30 countries. The new office will be located in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia ranked first in cybersecurity readiness in the Middle East and North Africa region according to the Global Cybersecurity Index. Adding to the efforts to build a strong cybersecurity infrastructure, the Kingdom also introduced a National Cybersecurity Strategy. with several similar initiatives underway to ensure future readiness with a digital-first approach, adoption of technologies like 5G, IoT and artificial intelligence by the Kingdom will potentially increase cybercriminal interest and provide new avenues for targeted attacks and cyberthreats.

Emphasizing the importance of establishing a regional office in the Kingdom, Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said: “We are looking forward to opening a new office in Saudi Arabia. It is both a key market and international business hub in the Middle East region. Given the evolving nature of cyberthreats, this step will further contribute to ensuring that our local clients and partners have access to best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to protect their businesses and infrastructure. I am convinced that establishing a regional office will also underline our strong commitment in guiding, sharing our expertise with, and supporting the region in enhancing its cybersecurity resilience and sustainable growth.”

Mohamad Hashem, General Manager, KSA & Bahrain at Kaspersky

Mohamad Hashem, General Manager, KSA & Bahrain at Kaspersky remarked, “Saudi Arabia continues to be a priority market for Kaspersky in the region. As the country moves forward in its innovation and digital-first agenda at great speed, there is a need for a strong cybersecurity posture. This can be achieved only if companies across all industries learn, understand, educate, adapt and invest in cybersecurity solutions with true potential. Our presence, commitment and focus in Saudi Arabia is on giving organizations in Saudi Arabia the power, expertise, and knowledge to deliver on their promise to keep their customers and citizens protected.”

In 2021, Kaspersky detected and blocked approximately 124 million threats in Saudi Arabia. Establishing this new office in Saudi Arabia is a milestone in Kaspersky’s roadmap to protect over 400 million users and 240,000 corporate clients worldwide.