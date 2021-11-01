Keep Your Residential Address Updated with bahrain.bh!

Listen to this article now

Many interactions with the government required ensuring your residential address details and keeping it up to date. The batch of eServices, available on the National Portal bahrain.bh, adds a welcomed layer of convenience and speed to the process, giving you the ability to make changes from the comfort of your home.

- Advertisement -

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eServices offer a host of essential tasks, including ‘Update ID Card Residential Address’, which allows users to request an update of their residential addresses; ‘Residential Address Statement’, which allows those who submitted an update request to print their residential address statements; and ‘Verify Residential Address Statement’, for confirming the validity of the provided statement.

To avail of the services, citizens or residents can visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh, access the Identity Card Services page, and select the task they would like to complete. Certain services, such as ‘Update ID Card Residential Address’, require logging in using the standard ekey, filling in verification details, including mobile numbers, emails, and types of address updates.

The address services have been updated recently, allowing users to attach required documents, such as residential address statements and others, instead of emailing them, which reduces the time needed to complete these transactions.

All necessary documents must be attached and sent along with the request. If approved, applicants will receive an SMS indicating that their application has been successful. They can then print the statement from the link included in the SMS. In case of rejection, applicants can check the request status I the service required an e-key, or they be contacted by phone or via email ([email protected]) and informed of the necessary procedures to complete their application.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For any suggestions or enquiries, please contact us via the National Suggestions & Complaints System Tawasul at bahrain.bh/apps or bahrain.bh/tawasul.

You may follow the iGA official social media accounts (@iGAbahrain) to learn more about the latest news and services.