Keep your skin hydrated this Ramadan

Keeping your skin hydrated during Ramadan has never been more important as sudden changes to eating and sleeping routines can have unintended consequences on the skin, leaving it looking dull and dehydrated. To help individuals maintain healthy and hydrated skin during Ramadan, the experts at GLIST have compiled a list of simple and effective suggestions for achieving beautiful, healthy, and radiant skin throughout the holy month.

Drink enough water

Fasting can cause dryness and dehydration, especially in the hot and humid climate that we live in. Be conscious of your water consumption during iftar and suhoor, and prioritize drinking water instead of caffeinated drinks, sugary sodas, and juices as they will strip the skin of essential hydration. Health professionals recommend drinking at least eight glasses of water between iftar and suhoor. Drinking coconut water and fruit-infused water is a great way to flush out toxins and boost hydration levels.

Eat a nutritious diet

What we put into our bodies is just as important as what we put on them when it comes to skincare. Throughout the holy month, make sure that you’re fuelling your body with a balanced diet of nutritious food such as fruit, vegetables, and whole grains as they will boost your energy and hydration levels. Avoiding fast food and highly processed food is always recommended to avoid skin inflammation and have a glowing and hydrated complexion.

Stay active

Spending more time at home due to fasting can lead to reduced activity levels throughout Ramadan, but it is important to keep your body moving. Exercise has great health benefits and regular movement keeps the blood pumping around the body which is essential for healthy skin and your overall well-being. Health professionals advise building up your exercise levels gradually so you don’t put too much strain on your body. A brisk walk before iftar or some light stretching to keep active throughout the holy month would be good.

Prioritise self-care

Ramadan is a time for slowing down and reflection. It also provides the perfect opportunity to pamper yourself. Adding a GLIST sheet mask into your self-care routine is a great way to show your skin some love whilst feeding it essential nutrients and hydration.

We recommend using the GLIST Ultra Hydro Plumping Mask this Ramadan as it targets deep into your skin cells to help retain your skin’s natural moisture for long-lasting hydration. Use this mask between three to five times a week for instant hydration boosts that will leave you with a rejuvenated and glowing complexion.

All GLIST sheet masks are non-toxic, paraben-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan, halal and suitable for all skin types.

