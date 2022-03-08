KEEP YOUR TRUCK ON THE MOVE WITH BUSINESS SOLUTIONS FOR MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS

Listen to this article now

Extend your fleet’s life with an unbeatable offer on Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles. Al Haddad Motors provides your business with alternative solutions to help you keep your business running smoothly.

- Advertisement -

The manufacturing of trucks worldwide has recently taken a setback and several production lines have been delayed due to this. Due to this Al Haddad Motors introduces the Overhaul Campaign. Business owners can now defer the employment of an all-new fleet by prolonging the lifespan of their existing fleet without the need to sacrifice on performance and results.

Our team of Mercedes-Benz Certified Technicians will carry out a thorough inspection on your trucks that includes a visual inspection as well as a diagnostic report and provide you with a complete assessment on the health of the truck as well as solutions for any issue that may be present.

Our team will also provide you with cost effective solutions for your truck that will keep your truck running optimally for an extended period of time. Your truck may also require refurbishment of some parts to keep it in top shape and may be qualified for the Mercedes-Benz REMAN parts.

The Mercedes-Benz REMAN parts are not only cost effective but they also maximize the level of performance. REMAN is essentially the refurbishment of the older parts to not only make them look good as new but also make them work more efficiently. This is a perfect solution for prolonging the trucks lifespan and keeping it operating at an optimum level.

The Overhaul Campaign is also inclusive of up to 35% of discount on Mercedes-Benz GenuineParts and labour charges, as well as a 1 year warranty on GenuineParts.

For more information on this offer, kindly call the Mercedes-Benz Bahrain Commercial Vehicles on 36840035 or 36840071.

You can now also download the Al Haddad Motors app for all your motoring needs. The Al Haddad Motors app features Mercedes-Benz Bahrain, Topaz Detailing Bahrain and Avis Bahrain.