KFH–Bahrain introduces new Eid banknote Withdrawals Via Extreme Teller Machines

Kuwait Finance House–Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the availability of new Eid banknotes through the Bank’s Extreme Teller Machines (XTMs).

This marks the first time this service is offered via these interactive devices, a move that reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to sharing the joy of festive occasions with its customers. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with KFH-Bahrain’s goal of providing innovative banking services that enhance accessibility and ensure a seamless, convenient banking experience.

The Bank further clarified that the service will be available through three Extreme Teller Machines (XTMs) located at the Adliya and Manama branches—with two machines at the Adliya branch and one at the Manama branch. Through these devices, customers can easily obtain the new banknotes designated for “Eidiya” (traditional Eid gift money), benefiting from a platform designed to facilitate banking transactions with speed and efficiency.

KFH-Bahrain further noted that this service is exclusive to the Bank’s customers and can be accessed using their Personal Identity Card (CPR). The new banknotes will be available starting from Monday, March 15, and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The launch of this distinctive service is part of KFH-Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to elevate the customer experience and provide advanced banking solutions that meet their diverse needs. It also underscores the Bank’s dedication to introducing initiatives tailored to festive seasons and holidays, enabling customers to benefit from innovative banking services that offer greater convenience and flexibility in their transactions.

KFH-Bahrain encourages customers wishing to locate the nearest branches or ATMs to visit the Bank’s website at www.bh.kfh.com. They can also follow the Bank’s official Instagram account @kfh.bahrain for the latest updates and services. Additionally, customers are invited to utilise the Bank’s digital banking services through its mobile app, which allows them to complete various banking transactions easily and securely, anytime and anywhere.