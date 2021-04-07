Wednesday, April 7, 2021
KFH BIBF

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral contributor to the evolution of Bahrain’s Islamic financial sector, has announced that KFH will sponsor the main auditorium at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance’s (BIBF) new landmark campus which is located in Bahrain Bay, scheduled for completion in 2021.

The sponsorship comes in line with KFH’s social responsibility strategy to support the development of the educational sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, namely in the field of banking and finance.

Mr. Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat, the Managing Director & CEO of KFH-Bahrain commented: “We are very thrilled to be supporting BIBF’s new landmark premises, given the institution’s commitment to fostering knowledge in the financial sector and contributing toward the creation of the next-generation of banking and finance ecosystem in the region. We are delighted to contribute to development of the financial sector, especially in light of the digital transformation taking place. We would also like to applaud our partners at BIBF for the efforts directed at providing a world-class education within the banking and finance industry both locally and internationally, to create a well-trained workforce.”

Mr. Abdulhakeem also lauded the significant role of educational institutions in training human capital to bridge the skills gap, in order to address the needs of the sector.

Further commenting on the partnership, Director of the BIBF Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh said: “We are extremely honoured to have the long-standing support of KFH for the BIBF new iconic building, which marks an important milestone in the development of Bahrain’s financial services sector, the educational sector and the national economy as a whole.”

He also added: “This large-scale national project comes in line with the BIBF’s expansion plan to further accommodate the growing demand and improve the student learning experience, contributing to Bahrain’s skyline as an iconic symbol of modern architecture and distinguished educational edifice.” It is worth mentioning that the construction of BIBF’s new waterfront landmark commenced earlier last year with a total structural area of 25,000 square meters in Bahrain Bay. Upon its completion, the auditorium will integrate the latest technologies and cutting-edge facilities, powered by digital innovation to ensure the highest standards of efficiency and deliver a unique learning experience.

Previous articleKFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the Kingdom

Bahrain Specialist Hospital continues its tremendous commitment to cardiac care in the private sector through the BSH Apollo Heart Center especially with citizens and...
Read more
PR This Week

Lulu Ramadan specials offer variety, good health at affordable prices

Lulu Hypermarket has announced a healthy selection of Ramadan food as the Kingdom’s families get set for the Holy Month. With households preparing for...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain International Airport’s cutting edge environmental sustainability features are an effective weapon against COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal building was highlighted at a global conference as an example of how green building technologies can be...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air is back at Singapore Changi Airport

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – celebrated its new direct service to and from Singapore which was operated...
Read more
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Announces its First Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19

In a series of firsts, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced its first yearly conference “Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19”...
Read more

MOST READ

Gulf Air is back at Singapore Changi Airport

Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s human rights record receives international acclaim

The Kingdom of Bahrain has received an international acclaim for its human rights track record. More than 24 international organisations, including 8 ones that...
iGA

Finding Contacts is Easy with the Government Directory App!

Getting in touch with government officials, even senior ones, is much easier now, thanks to the Government Directory app. Provided by the Information & eGovernment...
Inside Bahrain

Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) held a press conference to announce the latest developments in the participation of the Kingdom of...
PR This Week

Lulu Ramadan specials offer variety, good health at affordable prices

Lulu Hypermarket has announced a healthy selection of Ramadan food as the Kingdom’s families get set for the Holy Month. With households preparing for...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser conveys HM King’s greetings to Serbian President

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa  conveyed greetings from His Majesty King...
iGA

The Bahraini economy is recording a recovery at current prices by 0.20% in the fourth quarter of 2020

The Information and eGovernment Authority issued the preliminary results  of the national accounts for the fourth quarter of 2020.  The report indicated that the...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Announces the Launch of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced the launch of a new scholarship in honor of His Royal Highness the late Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa,...
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Announces its First Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19

In a series of firsts, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced its first yearly conference “Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19”...
Wheels and Gears

Made for New Adventures: The all new Mercedes-Benz GLB

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB has now arrived in Bahrain exclusively at Al Haddad Motors. The latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz SUV family, the GLB...
PR This Week

Bahrain International Airport’s cutting edge environmental sustainability features are an effective weapon against COVID-19

Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new Passenger Terminal building was highlighted at a global conference as an example of how green building technologies can be...
Inside Bahrain

Health Minister commends medical frontliners

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al Saleh saluted all frontliners, hailing their tremendous efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect people’s health...
PR This Week

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor launches “Majilat AlKhair 4”

Southern Governor, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, has launched remotely today “Majilat AlKhair 4” for 2021, in the presence of...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain, Serbia share keenness on exchanging experiences in youth, sports

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has affirmed Bahrain’s keenness...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Made for New Adventures: The all new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Bahrain Specialist heart

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the...

Bahraini Economy

The Bahraini economy is recording a recovery at current prices by...