Khaimat Al-Mazaya Seef Opens at Asdal Gulf Hotel

The Asdal Gulf Inn Boutique Hotel Seef – Bahrain, in collaboration with Out of The Box Events and Media, along with Four Square (Digital Media Partner), announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated Ramadan Tent – Khaimat Al Mazaya, set to take place on Tuesday, 26th February 2024.

The event was graced by esteemed members of the media, prominent bloggers, and distinguished clients, making it a truly memorable affair.

Khaimat Al Mazaya promises an extraordinary dining experience, offering a diverse selection of traditional and international cuisines for both Iftar and Ghabga set menus. The tent features a lavish buffet showcasing authentic Ramadan dishes such as lamb ouzi, harees, thareed, and more. Live cooking stations will serve Arabic and international BBQ, along with freshly baked bread, Manakish, Savory oven treats, Shawarma, and international specialties like pasta and grilled meats.

Indulgent Desserts and Cultural Ambiance

Dessert enthusiasts will be treated to an extensive array of Arabic sweets, including kunafa, baklava, and Umali. The tent will also feature traditional oud music, enhancing the cultural ambiance. The decor is a visual delight, adorned with colourful lights and intricate Arabic patterns, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere.

Duration and Reservations

Khaimat Al Mazaya at Asdal Gulf Inn Boutique Hotel is set to be open from March 10th until the conclusion of Ramadan. For more information and reservations, please contact +973 66311311 or Mr Arif Sadekar – 3631 1322.