KHALEEJI Bank honours New Round of Employees Under the ‘STARS’ Program

Khaleeji Bank, one of Bahrain’s leading Islamic banks, has honoured its outstanding employees during the first two quarters of 2025 within its Staff Appreciation & Recognition Scheme (STARS). This initiative underscores the bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and dedication among its employees, celebrating those who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and service.

Ms. Fatema Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources at Khaleeji Bank, expressed her pride in the achievements of the honourees, stating “Recognising our talented team members is a cornerstone of our corporate culture. Their admirable output inspires us all and drives the bank’s mission forward. I am particularly proud of how their efforts have enabled Khaleeji to adapt swiftly to evolving market dynamics and continue delivering innovative solutions to our clients.”

She added “Acknowledging and appreciating our employees’ achievements motivates them to strive for greatness, therefore encouraging an environment where creativity flourishes. Our goal is to sustain this excellence and deepen our commitment to meeting our clients’ aspirations. We are confident that our talented team will continue to elevate Khaleeji’s leading position in Bahrain.”

This round of distinguished employees comprised of: Dalal Abdulhameed Buasalli, Product Development Specialist. Abdulrahman Zakareya Al Majdalawi, Internal Auditor. Ahmed Fareed Al Mulla, Relationship Manager. And Maryam Abdulkarim Al Yaqoob, Financial Crime Prevention Officer & DMLRO.

From the Operations Department, honourees were Fatema Khalil Mohamed, Operations Senior Manager. Hasan Abdulaziz Al Zayani, Trade Finance Senior Manager. Mohamed Sulaiman Ishaq, Operations Manager. Hassan Ghulam Maroof, Operations Manager. Mohamed Tareq Shuwaiter, Operations Manager. Husain Abdulameer Abdulla, Trade Finance Assistant Manager. Leena Isa Ajlan, Operations Manager. Faisal Khaled Ebrahim, Operations Assistant Manager. Aysha Abdulla Al Saqaabi, Operations Officer. Abdulla Aref Al Alawi, Operations Officer. Khalid Abduljalil Sayyar, Operations Officer. Sara Jehad Al Kuwaiti, Operations Senior Associate. Ali Abdulmajeed Al Asbool, Operations Senior Associate. And Abdulla Fayez Rabea, Operations Senior Associate.

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.