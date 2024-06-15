Khaleeji Bank Supports Families Affected by Building Fire with Temporary Housing and Eid Gifts

- Advertisement -

Khaleeji Bank executives have recently organized a visit to the families who have been provided temporary apartments by the bank, in cooperation with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, the Ministry of Social Development, and Eskan Bank, following the tragic accident that occurred in their residential building located in “Al Lawzi” area last month. The bank, in coordination with relevant partners from government agencies, has allocated 10 fully furnished and equipped residential apartments in the Capital Governorate for the affected families, including the provision of basic services to ensure them a decent life during their stay. The Khaleeji Team has also distributed gifts to the families with Eid Al Adha around the corner, in a gesture aimed at contributing to alleviating their suffering and sharing the joy on this happy occasion.

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, the Ministry of Social Development, and Eskan Bank have confirmed their keenness to provide the necessary support and needs to the families until they return to their homes after completing the required procedures. They noted that all necessary steps are being taken to address the effects of the fire in the damaged apartments and common areas in the residential building, in accordance with the procedures followed in this regard.

The role played by the private sector in enhancing its social responsibility was also highlighted by launching many initiatives in cooperation with the public sector, due to their positive impact on society at various levels. The two ministries expressed their appreciation to Khaleeji for its initiative, which reflects interest in its social responsibility in the Kingdom.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Bank, said “We appreciate the sincere national efforts made by the concerned authorities, led by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning, and the Ministry of Social Development.” He further added that “this initiative comes within the bank’s social responsibility to serve the Kingdom of Bahrain and its citizens.”