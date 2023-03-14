Khaleeji Commercial Bank; a Strategic Banking Partner of “STC Pay”

- Advertisement -

During a special ceremony held to celebrate 13 years since launching its services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, STC Bahrain has announced the launch of the “STC Pay” company and its strategic partnership with Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB). STC Pay company is a digital establishment that provides a package of various payment and money transfer services. The announcement was made by Eng. Nezar Banabeela, Chairman of STC Pay and CEO of STC Bahrain, who stated during a ceremony speech that the digital company’s launch and strategic partnership with KHCB will enable the Company to provide comprehensive financial solutions to its clients through the STC Pay platform.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Mr. Sattam Sulaiman Algosaibi, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleeji Commercial Bank, stated “At the outset, I am pleased to congratulate STC Bahrain on the occasion of completing 13 years of consecutive successes, which certainly had a key impact on strengthening the telecommunications sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, owing to the leading initiatives and services it provided over these years. The launch of the STC Pay company confirms this approach to introduce additional unique initiatives in the Kingdom and the region, and we are delighted to be the strategic banking partner for this platform. Through this collaboration, STC Pay will be able to provide its clients with access to banking services, local transfers, and payments quickly and safely. We look forward to developing this partnership with STC Pay to include more services through the Company’s various channels.”

Mr. Algosaibi added “Khaleeji Commercial Bank has always proven its leadership in the field of Financial Technology, being one of the first banks in the Kingdom that succeeded in launching an innovative package of digital services that contributed to enhancing clients’ banking experience. This partnership comes in line with our aspirations to build bridges of communication with a wide range of institutions, with the aim of exchanging experiences and implementing strategic projects that match our business model, especially in the field of Financial Technology.”