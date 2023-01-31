Khalid bin Hamad Award for Sports Excellence launched

- Advertisement -

A new award named after His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa has been launched to promote sports excellence.

The annual “Khalid bin Hamad Award for Sports Excellence” will be dedicated to outstanding sports institutions and athletes in recognition of their achievements.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President has approved the prize.

Chairing the third BOC board meeting, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad has also approved the “National Coach Day” initiative. The award and the initiative were submitted by the BOC General Secretariat.

The board meeting has also approved the graduation ceremony of 2022 batch of the Olympic Academy, which will be held late February. The 24th BOC Annual Assembly will also be held in March.

HH Shaikh Khalid praised last year’s achievements, hailing the committee role in supporting national teams (Team Bahrain) which yielded success in different games.

He was briefed about preparations from the 2024 Olympic Games, the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and different other competitions.

The Sports Excellence Award, which is dedicated to honoring athletes (institutions and individuals) at the end of each season, aims to promote a culture of excellence in the sports community.

The prize will reward most sports disciplines such as the best athlete (team and individual games), as well as the best coach, referee, administrator, national team, sports federation, Sports Club, best athlete of determination, best sports supporting company, best sports supporting ministry and Governmental Authority.