‘KHCB’ holds exceptional Raffle for 25 Winners of “Al Waffer Ayadi”

As part of its keenness to join its clients in celebrating Eid Al Adha, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently conducted an exceptional Raffle for 25 Winner of “Al Waffer Ayadi”, with the value of each Eidiya being BD 1,000.

This Raffle comes as a unique initiative from the bank in honour of its “Al Waffer” Clients and rewarding them for their confidence in choosing this account to deposit their savings and win its valuable prizes offered throughout the year. KHCB had also taken such an initiative for Eid Al Fitr, as it has conducted an exceptional Raffle for 25 Winners of “Al Waffer Ayadi” with the value of each Eidiya being BD 1,000 as well, bringing the total Eidiyas offered by the bank this year to BD 50,000.

Commenting on this occasion, Head of Retail Banking Mr. Abdulnasser Ahmed Al Rayes said: “We are pleased to congratulate our valued clients on the advent of Eid Al Adha, as well as sincerely congratulate the Winners of our Eidiyas this year. These exceptional Raffles during the two Eids were not included in the announced Raffle Schedule, as we were keen to add it as a reward to our valued clients for choosing KHCB and our “Al Waffer” Account as their preferred saving option. We highly appreciate their loyalty and promise more prizes and rewards that will make their dreams and wishes a tangible reality with the “Al Waffer” Account.”

Mr. Al Rayes added: “We continue our relentless endeavours to provide the best incentives and rewards to our valued clients through “Al Waffer” Account, in line with our plans and intensive efforts to develop various banking products and services, as well as maintain the leading position of “Al Waffer” Account as one of the preferred investment programs in the Kingdom, where this account has enjoyed high turnout rates since its establishment, thanks to its high winning opportunities and the Prizes Pool that totals more than one million Bahraini Dinars this year.”

“Al Waffer” is an investment account that is compliant with the provisions and principles of the Islamic Shari’a, in which funds are invested on the basis of “Unrestricted Mudaraba”. The account can be opened with a minimum amount of BD 500, where Entry Points are calculated for every BD 25 in the account. “Al Waffer” constitutes a distinguished investment opportunity, as clients can get the opportunity to profit on their deposits, in addition to realizing their dreams by winning Grand Prizes offered by the account throughout the year.