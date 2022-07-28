‘KHCB’ hosts University Students in its annual Interns Program

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently received a group of university students in its annual Interns Program for the year 2022, with the aim of developing their strategic, social, and creative skills by giving them first-hand experience on the functions and tasks of the bank’s various departments.

This year, 21 students from several universities in Bahrain have joined the program, whom were enrolled in a number of the Bank’s departments, such as Treasury, Operations, Information Technology, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Credit Management, Internal Audit, Risk, and many others.

On this occasion, Ms. Fatema Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources, stated “KHCB devotes great efforts towards developing and training university students in the hopes of providing them with the skills necessary in today’s labour market, particularly in the field of Islamic Banking. This will open wider prospects for them in contributing to this sector’s development, as they are the next generation who will undoubtedly have an active role in advancing the Islamic Banking sector. We are very delighted to be hosting a distinguished group of university students and instilling them with the values of teamwork, creative thinking, and innovation that constitute KHCB’s primary methodology in its operations.”

KHCB is a leading Islamic bank that strives to achieve clients’ aspirations through an Islamic banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.