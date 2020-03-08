As part of its commitment to provide a contemporary banking experience to its valuable clients, Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced the launch of its Contactless Debit and Credit Cards with the “Tap & Go” feature. Making shopping experiences faster, easier and safer. This move comes in line with the Bank’s constant pursuit of providing its clients with innovative and modern products and services. Forming a valuable addition to its Retail Banking Services.

The new card works by swiping it near a Point of Sale “PoS” or ATM that comes with NFC technology. NFC stands for Near-Field Communication. The deduction process is automatically done. Without the need of entering a PIN Number or swiping it through the device. Creating a faster and easier banking experience. This feature is available worldwide at many stores including retail stores, restaurants, transport stations and more.

Commenting on the Tap & Go cards, KHCB’s Acting Head of Delivery Channels & Cards Mr. Ebrahim Khalil Al Awadhi stated that the launch of the new cards comes in line with the efforts dedicated by the Bank to grants its clients swift and safe banking services. Providing them with a new level of banking experiences to meet their aspirations.

Commenting further, Mr. Al Awadhi said: “The Bank has commenced issuing the new cards to its clients for new accounts or through card renewals. The Bank provides an immediate issuance service for Debit Cards at all of its branches. All the cards issuance within a short period of time after submitting the application. Clients not needing to visit the branch again to receive the new card.”