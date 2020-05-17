Sunday, May 17, 2020
Bahrain Red Crescent Society

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

Bahrain Red Crescent Society is a volunteer charity recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and part of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

KHK Heroes have recently joined the Bahrain Red Crescent Society in line with both humanitarian initiatives of Bahrain Red Crescent and KHK Heroes Challenge by distributing iftar meals, water, nonperishable food parcels, and masks.

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

Previous articlestc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan
Next article‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

stc Bahrain held its annual Ramadan Ghabga virtually for the first time this year, inviting their staff members to celebrate the holy month of...
Read more
PR This Week

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

On the occasion of the International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, which coincides this year with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the...
Read more
PR This Week

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need...
Read more
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
Read more
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
Read more

MOST READ

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

iGA
Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority...
Read more
PR This Week

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need...
PR This Week

Diyar Al Muharraq Announcing Completion of Deerat Al Oyoun Infrastructure to Accommodate Donated Mosque

Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is announcing the completion of all infrastructure works...
Tech

Carnegie Robotics retrofitted the airport’s floor-scrubbing robots with UV lights

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said the partnership with Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Robotics highlights how the burgeoning robotics sector in Pittsburgh works alongside...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Teach Entrepreneurship at an Early Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was having a conversation with my friend at his home over a cup of tea. My friend happened to be an entrepreneur...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid - 19. The amount was collected from the members as part...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
Inside Bahrain

Information Ministry Undersecretary accompanies MPs visiting Heritage Village

A delegation of MPs has visited the Heritage Village in Ras Hayyan. The Information Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Bahar, accompanied the delegation on an...
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which...
Inside Bahrain

LMRA Announces Amnesty for Migrant Workers

Ms. Shereen Al Saati, Director of Grievances & protection, LMRA recently detailed about the amnesty for expats by the LMRA. This is the first...
PR This Week

Arab Bank Group reports first quarter 2020 net profit of $147.6 million

Arab Bank Group reported net income after tax for the first quarter of 2020 of $147.6 million as compared to $231.8 million for the...
PR This Week

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

Bahrain Red Crescent Society is a volunteer charity recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and part of the International Federation...
PR This Week

stc launching AgileWAN in collaboration with NOKIA offering a complete managed SD-WAN service

As a world-class digital leader, supporting its business customers to embark on the exciting journey of digital transformation, stc Bahrain partners with Nokia to...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
AGU joins International Conference on Covid-19

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

stc virtual ghabga

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

BREEF President hails tournement postponement

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’...

RCM donates food packets to labourers

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers