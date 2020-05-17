KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

Bahrain Red Crescent Society is a volunteer charity recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and part of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

KHK Heroes have recently joined the Bahrain Red Crescent Society in line with both humanitarian initiatives of Bahrain Red Crescent and KHK Heroes Challenge by distributing iftar meals, water, nonperishable food parcels, and masks.

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.